Extra cultural activities planned for certain primary school children
The offering, should it be proceeded with, will involve a variety of cultural and artistic workshops, for two hours (10am-12midday) Monday to Friday. It will run over a 4 week period, although details as to how many sessions children can be part of will depend on interest and numbers catered for.
The initiative will be run by GCS & GAMPA with support from the Department of Education.
The activities will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall facility in different areas to adhere to social distancing requirements as per lockdown guidance.
At this point this is just a call for expressions of interest from parents who may wish their children to attend. This is only an exercise to gauge interest to see whether this delivery is possible, in keeping with lockdown guidelines.
* Email for expression of interest to be sent to registrations@culture.gov.gi by Monday 25th May.
21-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
