As we move away from the force of law, risk becomes a personal choice

Both for our own safety and for the safety of others.

As the Chief Minister said last week, the Major Incident has come to an end.

Today I want to update you on the progress of unlocking; to explain some of the action we are taking; and to repeat important guidance and advice.

MESSAGE

That advice has changed as we de-escalate. During lockdown the message was blunt and simple. As we unlock, that message has become more nuanced,more subtle,and more refined. It is no longer black and white. This mirrors the position all over Europe. These weekly briefings serve to remind everyone of what their country expects of them.

That we are all part of Team Gibraltar. And that Team Gibraltar now counts on you. More than ever. We look to you to exercise common sense; to remember your civic duty; and to maintain the discipline shown so far.

DE-ESCALATION

Gibraltar is now de-escalating across the board. This does not mean the pandemic is over. It means we move to a different posture. A posture where we remain prepared. And one where we continue to follow the rules.

As you know, the COVID Critical Care Unit has closed.John Ward, which was the COVID Ward, has reverted to its former rehabilitation role.

The Nightingale facility at Europa Point has been partially decommissioned. However, 190 beds will remain in place for now. As a precaution. This decision will be reviewed in December. Those 190 beds can be activated in 72 hours. And, if needed, a further 110 beds can be added within a week. It is better to be prudent at this stage. The Garrison Gym, which served as a shelter for the homeless, has now closed down. And Elderly Residential Services has submitted and approved a de-escalation plan.This will allow a cautious and phased return of services and visitors. The Housing Department has adopted a staggered de-escalation plan too.

This is in respect of the senior citizen accommodation blocks. Records of visitors may still be taken for the purposes of contact tracing.

On Friday, the volunteer service came to an end. Most volunteers are now back at work. You will recall there were over 1100. They processed some 1600 requests. And they answered over five thousand (5653) telephone calls. Thank you to everyone. Service users are now being told to return to the system they used pre-lockdown. The involvement of the Ministry of Defence has also scaled down. We have worked together very well over the past few months. There are now no active requests for Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA). Nonetheless, MOD medical personnel will continue to liaise with the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar. And they may look to support specific areas like Contact Tracing.

QUESTION OF RISK

Gibraltar may have won the first skirmish against COVID-19 but we have not won the war. We must therefore be careful and remain vigilant. In many areas, we have moved away from the compulsion of law to the discretion of guidance. But increased freedom comes at the risk of an increase in the spread of infection. So we must all proceed with care. Much of this now is precisely about risk.About personal risk.

In other words, as we move away from the force of law, risk becomes a personal choice.

After lockdown, that choice is in your hands. It means that you decide. But in doing so, you need to take care that your choice does not jeopardize others. Let me give you an example of what NOT to do. A young man tested COVID positive in Ceuta.He skipped quarantine and went to a party. There were eighty people there. The virus had been pretty much under control. But the party led to a spike in positive cases. 37 last week with many partygoers among them. And 121 people in self-isolation. The result today is that Ceuta has not moved to the next phase of unlocking in Spain. They have remained at Phase 2.

So the actions of one person have spoilt it for the whole territory. Indeed, 11 countries worldwide have had to reinstate restrictions over fears of a second wave.There is an important lesson to be learnt.

And this is why we urge you to act responsibly.

09-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR