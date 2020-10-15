Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 88 (86: residents / 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 439 (+4 new recovered)Self-isolation: 569Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths: 0A total of 17,118 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

