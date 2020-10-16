Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 99 (97: residents / 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 441 (+2 new recovered)Self-isolation: 703Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths: 0A total of 17,237 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

