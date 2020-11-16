So many people not wearing masks disappoints RGP chief

In the period Friday morning till Sunday evening, 65 people were issued with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for failing to wear a mask in the designated area around Main Street and Irish Town.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said, ‘Sadly, just a few days ago we saw Gibraltar’s first death due to Covid so it is particularly disappointing that so many people are choosing to disregard the regulations which are in place to protect all of us from the virus.

