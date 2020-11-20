Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 20th November 2020
Total tests done: 82,656
Test results pending: 59
Test results received: 82,597
Confirmed cases: 943 (+12)
Active cases: 97 (97: residents / 0: visitor)
Recovered cases: 820 (+18)
Self-isolation: 553
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 12
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 2
Deaths with COVID-19: 1
Total deaths: 3
A total of 21,795 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of existing active cases.
