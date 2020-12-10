175th anniversary of Loreto nuns

16th December 2020 marks the 175th anniversary of the arrival in Gibraltar of the first Loreto Nuns in Gibraltar. They came here expressly to open a school for Gibraltarian girls, and in fact they opened two.

One was a fee-paying school, which was originally situated at Don Place, where the five nuns established their convent. The other, for the poorer children, was set up in a large room at 50 Governor’s Street. Both immediately attracted a large number of pupils.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-12-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR