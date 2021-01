At around 1400 yesterday, police received a report that a UK national had climbed onto the roof of The Convent and was protesting on behalf of homeless people.

Police officers were deployed to the area where they cordoned off the street to both vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic diversions were also put in place.

