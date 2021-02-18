Otters on the Rock at the Alameda Conservation Park

Filling their space with playful antics, these Asian short-clawed otters are fascinating to watch. So how did they end up in Gibraltar and what facts did we not know about these animals?There are thirteen different species of otters that exist globally. Ranging in size and habitats they are known for being clever and use stones to open clams. Surprisingly they do not have a layer of blubber like most marine mammals. This particular species lives mainly in hotter areas. The social dynamics can get quite heated in their groups. It would not be advisable for more than two females to be in the same group. An otter would be considered an adult after 18 months and sometimes the added complexity of merging adults after this time can prove difficult or unfeasible.

