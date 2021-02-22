Clinton accused of scaremongering

Reacting to the GSD Press Release on VAT, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said:
‘The Government is preparing to work with TLAC and with other entities in finessing its negotiating objectives on any aspects of a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar which might relate to free or more fluid movement on goods between Gibraltar and the EU.
The panoply of different options available is massive and so wide that it is not worth commenting on the many hundreds of different potential outcomes.
He adds: Whilst we work, plan and strategise it is clear that Mr Clinton wants to just speculate, hypothesize and scaremonger.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
22-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR