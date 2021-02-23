Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 23rd February 2021
Total tests done: 182,234
Test results pending: 42
Test results received: 182,192
Confirmed cases: 4,234 (+2)
Active cases: 26 (26: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,113 (+10)
Self-isolation: 66
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 4
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 79
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 91
A total of 37,689 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
