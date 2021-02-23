Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 26 (26: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4,113 (+10)Self-isolation: 66Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 4Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 79Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 91A total of 37,689 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

