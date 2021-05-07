INVESTIGATION ORDERED BY MINISTER SACRAMENTO

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, notes the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the availability of GP appointments and the effectiveness of the PCC telephone system since the announcement of the increased availability of face-to-face appointments last week, which resulted in a high demand for appointments. The Minister requested an investigation into this issue.

Since the announcement of face to face appointments, there has been a tremendous volume of calls to the PCC. To help deal with the additional volume of calls a number of officers from other Government Departments have already been deployed to cope with the high volume of telephone issues in the meantime, while the system is reviewed in depth.

07-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR