No negotiations with Spain unless they withdraw their claim to our homeland, says Voice of Gibraltar Group

The Group adds: 'We strongly believe that no treaty should be arranged if the sovereignty claims by the Spanish politicians are not withdrawn, likewise as stated by the Spanish Government that for the present treaty negotiations they will put sovereignty issues to aside for the meantime, is it done for the next Spanish political party in power to claim sovereignty? Well fellow Gibraltarians we the Voice of Gibraltar Group feel that this is a tactical move from PP to keep sovereignty claims in the pipeline forever.'This is a golden opportunity for the Gibraltar and British governments to stand together and pressurise the Spanish Government that no negotiations will be agreed unless they withdraw the claim towards our homeland, which has been going on for so many years.'

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-05-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR