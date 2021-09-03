Outbreak of COVID at elderly block ends, but warning that virus still in community
Public Health Gibraltar would like to remind all elderly residents to remain alert to the fact that the COVID-19 is still within the community and we must all continue to follow Public Health Advice.
Those vaccinated will be less likely to be infected and the symptoms will be milder, however, in extreme cases and for particularly vulnerable individuals severe consequences cannot be excluded.
For this reason, all over 60 or other risk groups, consider avoiding large groups of people, group outings or any other type of activity that include people coming together especially if inside, as these activities will increase the risk of transmission.
03-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Garcia briefs Opposition Members on ‘no deal’ planning
- Outbreak of COVID at elderly block ends, but warning that virus still in community
- Schools in state of chaos
- BREXIT BLUES: Spain using hidden tactics to gain foothold on the Rock
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- La cosa no esta mantecosa, my dear
- WHAT’S GOING ON?
- PUBLIC VOTING FOR CULTURAL AWARDS STARTS TODAY