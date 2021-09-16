FOOTBALL - BIG MATCH PREVIEW

Today marks the start of Lincoln Red Imps Europa Conference League Group Stage Journey and they will be facing Greek team POAK at the Victoria Stadium at 6:45pm. The Imps have been competing all summer to get to this stage so no matter what happens it should be a proud moment for Gibraltarian Football.

The teams are competing in Group F of the inaugural Europa Conference League which will be followed by matches against FC Copenhagen and Slovan Bratislava.The Imps will go into this with confidence especially after beating RIGA 4-2 on aggregate score in the play off round that was played at the end of August. In terms of Gibraltar they have broken new ground in relation to being the first Gibraltarian team to qualify for any European Group stage. The Conference League allows more divisions and nations to compete in Europe which gives our local teams more of a chance of progressing standards.

15-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR