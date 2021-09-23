Gibraltar is incredibly important to Britain: We don’t want a sell-out, Commons told

This is how the scrutiny went on: Chair of committee Sir William Cash: Good afternoon Minister, thank you for appearing to give evidence today, as I’m sure you will agree Gibraltar and its status as an overseas British Territory is incredibly important to this country and goes back to the treaty of Utrecht.

The Rock and the people of Gibraltar have a unique and cultural, economic and constitutional relationship with the United Kingdom; as Minister for Europe and the Americas, you are responsible for the maintenance and promotion of these ties. Like the UK, Gibraltar has left the European Union, but it is not covered by the new UK-EU trade deal. Questions remain regarding long term rules on the Rock that will govern trade, the movement of people and cross border road transport to name just a few.

