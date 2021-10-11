Home » Gibnews » THEN AND NOW
Monday, October 11, 2021 - 09:48
Seven years on from Miss Gibraltar, Shyanne is still active in the community, participating in charity events and even becoming a mentor and coach for current Miss Gibraltar’s in preparation for the Miss World pageant. This year, alongside Charlene Figueras she is coaching Janice Sampere ahead of the 2021 pageant which is scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico in December.
Explaining her decision to sign up to the pageant, she said: “My mum recalls me watching the pageant with her and saying ‘When I am older I am going to enter Miss Gibraltar’. I used to love being on stage from a young age, be it dancing or modelling.
