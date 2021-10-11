THEN AND NOW

by MEGAN STRINGER Back in 2014, Shyanne Azzopardi initially decided to enter the Miss Gibraltar beauty pageant as it was a childhood dream of hers, and something she had wanted to do since she was a young girl. She ended up winning the Miss Gibraltar pageant and going on to compete in Miss World.

Seven years on from Miss Gibraltar, Shyanne is still active in the community, participating in charity events and even becoming a mentor and coach for current Miss Gibraltar’s in preparation for the Miss World pageant. This year, alongside Charlene Figueras she is coaching Janice Sampere ahead of the 2021 pageant which is scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico in December.Explaining her decision to sign up to the pageant, she said: “My mum recalls me watching the pageant with her and saying ‘When I am older I am going to enter Miss Gibraltar’. I used to love being on stage from a young age, be it dancing or modelling.

