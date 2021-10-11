Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 107 (101: residents, 6: visitors)Recovered cases: 5451 (+10)Self-isolation: 122Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 81,781 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 26 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,955Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6961st Booster: 274

There are 29 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

20 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 18. Vaccinated visitor aged 60-65. 19. Vaccinated visitor aged 80-85. 20. Vaccinated visitor aged 60-65.

9 Unvaccinated individual

21. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

11-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR