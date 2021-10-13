Cancer Relief Gibraltar gears up for Flag Day after 2 years!

Cancer Relief says it is delighted to be able to hold its flag day once again on Friday.
Our amazing volunteers will be out and about in town so anyone wishing to donate may do so at one of our Flag Day tables, says statement.
It adds: When the Covid 19 pandemic hit Gibraltar in early 2020, people with cancer were one of the vulnerable groups that had to shield in order to protect themselves from acquiring the infection. Cancer Relief’s role to support those affected by cancer became even more important at a time when their fears were heightened by Covid 19.
