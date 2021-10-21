Company Subterranean Training

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s I Company conducted some Subterranean training in various locations recently. The training, which happens at least three times a year, was conducted from 4 to 11 October in Great North Road, Peterborough Chambers and down to Calpe Hall.

There were close to 40 soldiers marching through the tunnels in complete darkness, using their night vision goggles to enhance surveillance and target acquisition abilities allowing the soldiers to detect an enemy early, react quickly and maintain a tactical edge. They carried bags filled with water, ammunition and a warm kit along with an SA80 weapon.I Company Soldiers have been implementing how to integrate new equipment such as tactical shields, night vision equipment and the new protective Soldier Plate Carrier system, into the subterranean space.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR