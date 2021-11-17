Border anti-Gibraltar bullying policies encouraged by EU

Now the Rock is backed into a corner once again in some sort of perverted purgatory of a phantom Brexit ominously floating above and draining its life. Segregating Gibraltarians and granting free access to EU citizens is the kind of act of fruit ripening that a villain like Franco would have revelled in all those years ago. That is if he had more power and influence on the continent like his nation currently has through its many cross-sections of Frankenstein’s democracy, namely, the EU.First, the Rock was told that a RED I.D card was no longer sufficient to cross the frontier without the backing of a Gibraltarian passport.Then both became mandatory for British citizens to avoid the nefarious marking that begins the 180-day countdown towards European exile, at least until the bureaucratic golden ticket in the form of a local I.D card is awarded. Never has the tailor-made laminated Llanito card ever been so important in granting passage through the controversial frontier fence that separates the Rock from its hostile neighbour.Quite contrary to the privilege it supposedly grants, most locals would strongly agree that the card has often been used by Spanish border police as an excuse to chastise and harass them when crossing into Spain. Yet the advice the Gibraltar Government and its customs officers give to Llanitos who wish to cross the frontier is to carry both travel documents to avoid having their passports stamped.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR