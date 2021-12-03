COVID death brings total to 99

The Government says it regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from COVID19. The total of COVID-19 related deaths in Gibraltar now stands at 99.

The deceased was a man aged 80-85 years old who had underlying health conditions and was double vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not received a booster dose. He died yesterday of multiorgan failure due to superinfection as a result of COVID pneumonitis with immunosuppression.This will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is with deep regret that we must confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from COVID-19. My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.

03-12-21