£22 MILLION IN DRUGS SEIZED LAST YEAR, SAYS POLICE

In the period January to December 2021, the RGP’s Drug Squad seized over £22,000,000 of drugs, as well as over 4,000 litres of fuel intended for use by drug smuggling gangs.

The biggest single drug seizure took place on 18 August, following the high speed pursuit of a RHIB off the western side of the Rock. With the assistance of the Customs vessel HMC Searcher, four individuals were arrested and a total of 654 bales were recovered. These bales contained approximately 2.6 tonnes of cannabis with a street value of around £13 million.Earlier in the year, a smugglers’ RHIB was forced to run aground at Eastern Beach following a sea chase in very bad weather. In this operation, approximately 1.3 tonnes of cannabis resin were seized with a street value of about £6.5 million.

18-01-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR