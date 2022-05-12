Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister meet Foreign Secretary

Mr Picardo and the Foreign Secretary discussed the latest developments in relation to the ongoing negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. In addition to this, the ability of UK nationals who hold blue civilian registration cards to cross the border was also raised. It was agreed that the objective of the two Governments is to convene a formal meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council in the coming weeks. The Chief Minister and the Foreign Secretary last met in March. The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: "It was as much a pleasure as it was useful to see Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Minister for Europe James Cleverly with the Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia.

