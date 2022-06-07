Hebrew Primary School celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The children at Hebrew Primary School held a street party to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of the school’s wider Jubilee celebrations. They have been working collaboratively on several displays and art projects, bake-offs, as well as researching the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, in the weeks leading up to the Jubilee.

This culminated in a whole school event that filled Bomb House Lane with colour, pomp, music and pageantry largely from the artwork produced by the children. Glorious sunshine bathed the bountiful table set out by the Parent’s Association, a very hard working group of individuals that toiled late into the night in support of the event. Children were treated to a variety of healthy snacks and sandwiches, drinks and ice pops to enjoy in the presence of Minister Cortes, who joined in the celebrations along with them.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR