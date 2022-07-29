Public Health advice to parents and guardians with children under 12 months

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, has advised that mineral water with sodium levels over 200mg per litre and/or sulphate levels over 250mg per litre, is not recommended for mixing with instant formula feeds.

Parents/Guardians are advised to check mineral water labels before feeding babies under 12 months.Alternatively, tap water can be used for feeds if boiled at a temperature of at least 70 degrees celsius before mixing with the feed.Parents or Guardians wishing to obtain fresh tap water exclusively for mixing baby feeds can attend the AquaGib main offices at Leanse Place until 3:30pm today with an empty water container.

29-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR