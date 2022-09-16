Miss Gibraltar Preparations – just one day to go

The Miss Gibraltar 2022 pageant is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday September 17th at the Alameda Open Air Theatre. It is the first Miss Gibraltar show that No1 Models have organised, produced and staged since they were awarded the contract for the event earlier this year.

PANORAMA spoke with Kelvin Hewitt from No1 Models to find out how preparations were going.He said: “Preparations are going extremely well and everything is going as planned. Having organised shows for over 10 years has really helped to run everything smoothly and on time for the Miss Gibraltar Pageant, but most of all its thanks to all the amazing contestants and all the team behind No1 Models.“Their dedication and commitment to the show is making this such an incredible journey.”Kelvin confirmed that this year’s contestants are very dedicated and committed to the pageant.

