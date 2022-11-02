New £155m MOD facilities management contract comes into service in Gibraltar

The first of a new suite of contracts to provide key services for the UK Armed Forces on overseas Ministry of Defence (MOD) bases has been come into service today. The £155 million contract, which provides maintenance work, repairs, servicing, and hard facilities management to the MOD's estate in Gibraltar, was awarded to Mitie in May by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). It will cover every part of the MOD estate in Gibraltar, from the harbour and the runway to offices and accommodation, and is expected to directly sustain around 200 jobs.

It is the first contract to come into service under DIO’s new Overseas Prime Contracts (OPC) programme, which will also see further contracts come into force at Defence sites including Cyprus, Germany, the Falkland Islands and Ascension Island. The contract is for an initial period of seven years and aims to be more flexible and responsive to the needs of service personnel and staff in Gibraltar, allowing them to focus on their work in the knowledge that they have safe and resilient infrastructure to work from.

02-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR