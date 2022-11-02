USS Rhode Island arrives in Gibraltar

The USS Rhode Island, a US Navy SSBN arrived in Gibraltar early yesterday. A SSBN, as distinct from a SSN, is a nuclear powered submarine capable of carrying and launching ballistic missiles armed with nuclear weapons.

The US Navy issued a public statement on the visit to Gibraltar. It said:“This brief stop in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations demonstrates the flexibility and adaptability submarines bring to U.S. and allied forces in the region. The last time a U.S. Navy SSBN conducted a port visit to Gibraltar was USS Alaska (SSBN 732) in June 2021.

02-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR