Gibraltar Commemorates International Holocaust Memorial Day

This is a day where we unite to remember and also learn about the Holocaust and genocides that have occurred around the world in the past, in Nazi Germany and its occupied territories and also more recently in Bosnia, Darfur, Cambodia, Myanmar and Rwanda.This year, the chosen theme by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust is “Ordinary People”. Genocide is ultimately enabled by ordinary people. It is ordinary people who also turn a blind eye and then believe propaganda and discriminate. Ordinary people join regimes that commit murder under their regime’s guise. People who are persecuted, oppressed and murdered in genocides are persecuted just because they are “different” ordinary people who belong to a different particular group.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR