Does shared prosperity go beyond Gibraltar and its Campo?

The final rounds of Gibrexit negotiations will be dominated by Red Line issues but the concept of shared prosperity promises a new dawn for Gibraltar and Spain.

The Rock already accounts for one-quarter of the wealth in the Gibraltar Campo, and a bespoke extension of the Schengen area would further boost cross-border trade. The meeting in Madrid last month between UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his counterpart Jose Manuel Albares suggested unlimited possibilities for mutual economic growth are within touching distance.

30-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR