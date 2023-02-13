Gibraltar in Spain-Argentina talks

Gibraltar has, only a few days ago, featured in discussions between Argentina’s Secretary for the Falkland Islands and Spanish government officials and politicians. This came during the visit to Madrid of Ambassador Guillermo Carmona, Argentine Secretary for the Falklands, Antarctica and Southern Atlantic Islands.

The potential coordination of possible action against the United Kingdom by Spain and Argentina, in relation to Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands, will be seen by many as an unfriendly act. It is a long held view that Argentina continues to connect the Falkland Islands to Gibraltar and that it seeks to coordinate such action with Spain.

