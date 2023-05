His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that they have granted a Licence Agreement to Mid-Harbour Small Boat's Marina Association for an area of land at 6 Coaling Island Road

for the purpose of a boat repairing and service yard. This will provide the Association’s berth holders with an area where they can haul out their boats and carry out maintenance and repairs.

