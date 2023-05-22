Spanish government must show people come first

On Sunday 28 May Spain goes to the polls both with municipal councils and control of a number of regional governments up for grabs. It is not clear what impact, if any, this will have on the Gibraltar treaty negotiations but the outcome may serve as an indicator of the result of the national poll expected before the end of the year.
TREATY
There can be no doubt that the successful conclusion of a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union will act as a spur to the PSOE-led coalition of Pedro Sanchez in this area. The uncertainty that has enshrouded this corner of the Iberian Peninsula since the Brexit referendum of 2016 should not be underestimated.
