Chief Minister in UK meetings

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, left Gibraltar yesterday afternoon for a short visit to London where he will hold meetings with UK Government officials and representatives of various commercial entities. He will return on Thursday afternoon.

During his absence, the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia will be the Acting Chief Minister.

Given the timing for the appointment of ministers and the formation of a government in Spain, technical discussions between Spanish, UK and Gibraltar officials which were scheduled for today were postponed. A new date has not been given. It has not been explained either if the London visit had been pre-arranged or whether it is taking place because the Madrid meetings are not.

The technical discussions were to prepare for the implementation of the Gibraltar Protocol to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement and the four associated MOUs.

15-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR