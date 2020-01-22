‘Inappropriate' comments by the Governor, says GSD leader

Governor's try not to meddle in local political controversy, but Lieut General Ed Davis perhaps wants to be remembered for doing the reverse.

At least Opposition Leader Keith Azopardi will not forget him for what he thinks was an indiscretion.

There was the Governor, according to Mr Azopardi, expressing views on matters of local political controversy in an interview in the Chronicle, which was controlled by the military until 1976, and he may have thought that the military were still in charge.