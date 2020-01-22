‘Inappropriate' comments by the Governor, says GSD leader
Be that as it may, Mr Azopardi told Parliament that the Governor's comments were 'inappropriate'.
Meanwhile, GBC have made it public that they had asked the Governor for an interview, and this remained refused.
Panorama has also put questions about matters which are the province of the Governor. And no response.
Those who accept the post of Governor must accept the responsibilities that go with the job.
They are not Governors to spend a few years living in what is a luxury palace and earning £100,000 a year at public expense.
22-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
