‘Inappropriate' comments by the Governor, says GSD leader

 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 10:44
Governor's try not to meddle in local political controversy, but Lieut General Ed Davis perhaps wants to be remembered for doing the reverse.

At least Opposition Leader Keith Azopardi will not forget him for what he thinks was an indiscretion.

There was the Governor, according to Mr Azopardi, expressing views on matters of local political controversy in an interview in the Chronicle, which was controlled by the military until 1976, and he may have thought that the military were still in charge. 

Be that as it may, Mr Azopardi told Parliament that the Governor's comments were 'inappropriate'.

Meanwhile, GBC have made it public that they had asked the Governor for an interview, and this remained refused.

Panorama has also put questions about matters which are the province of the Governor. And no response.

Those who accept the post of Governor must accept the responsibilities that go with the job.

They are not Governors to spend a few years living in what is a luxury palace and earning £100,000 a year at public expense.

