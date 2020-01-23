INAUGURAL TOURNAMENT FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR COMPLEX
This year will hold a special significance as it will be the first tournament to be held in SO Gibraltar’s new home in the brand new facilities of their Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex at Europa. Local Special Olympics National Director Annie Risso said “We are looking forward to another thrilling tournament on Saturday against some old friends, and to celebrate the life of a very dear athlete and friend who loved his football and visited Gibraltar several times. It will be especially exciting for us to be playing this in our fantastic new facilities at Europa, the first of what we hope will be many happy events there.”
23-01-2020
