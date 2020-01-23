INAUGURAL TOURNAMENT FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR COMPLEX

Special Olympics Gibraltar will once again be hosting the Gareth Cowin Futsal Tournament this weekend when teams from Special Olympics Isle of Man and Algeciras will be visiting to battle it out against Special Olympics Gibraltar in the 6th year of this event. Having won for the last 3 years there will be a lot of pressure on the local lads to repeat their previous successes in what is always a very hard fought competition.

This year will hold a special significance as it will be the first tournament to be held in SO Gibraltar’s new home in the brand new facilities of their Special Olympics Gibraltar Sports Complex at Europa. Local Special Olympics National Director Annie Risso said “We are looking forward to another thrilling tournament on Saturday against some old friends, and to celebrate the life of a very dear athlete and friend who loved his football and visited Gibraltar several times. It will be especially exciting for us to be playing this in our fantastic new facilities at Europa, the first of what we hope will be many happy events there.”

23-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR