Failed Drug Policies More Harmful Than Drugs!

Nothing has changed in the latter respect. Substance abuse is as bad as it has ever been, even worse in many respects. You can blame many society, those who take drugs, those who illegally and legally sell it. Primarily, the blame or buck must stop with those who are there and well paid to protect us from the dangers of these type social evils, the police, the courts and criminal justice system generally? Although in my opinion, the main blame lands squarely on the shoulders of the indecisive and often hopeless political responses. Who have never really been serious in tackling this huge social problem!

The previous Government and present Administration have just not been up to the task. Politicians, including those charged with dealing with this problem. Many in this sphere have mostly been out of touch or do not want to really listen how drugs are slowly destroying many people’s lives. The now common snail-pace efforts to effectively respond to the fundamental dangers around substance abuse, is reflected, in the way this important matter has and is being tackled!

23-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR