Gibraltar must use Brexit to navigate the correct route towards SELF-DETERMINATION

The giant limestone fortress extending from the Iberian Peninsula has withstood countless sieges throughout the ages. Now Brexit presents the modern-day battleground, where the Rock is embroiled in the ferocious negotiations of another major international treaty that shrouds its future with uncertainty.

However, the greatest challenge in Gibraltar’s recent political history may turn into an opportunity to navigate through the minefields of international law and find a new solution? Perhaps Brexit could be the catalyst that paves the way towards renewed discussions on Gibraltar’s political emancipation in a way that enhances our sovereignty rather than reduces it.

The United Nations has notoriously remained quiet with regards to Gibraltar in particular so as not to offend Spain or infringe on its claim over Gibraltar. A similar scenario unfolds with Argentina’s aggressive tactics towards the Falklands that mirrors the fascist rhetoric emanating from the Spanish political class.

The UN seems to avoid any potential discussions to honour the Gibraltarian and Falklands Islander people’s right to self-determination, which neither Spain nor Argentina acknowledge.

THE ‘FOURTH OPTION’

Gibraltar is one of seventeen non-self-governing territories on the UN’s decolonisation list and there has been no shift in recent decades towards a resolution. There could, however, be plenty of options to discuss were there to be an open forum that genuinely sought to respect the wishes of Gibraltarians.

In an article published in the US publication, New Statesman, some years ago, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia proposed a ‘fourth option’ in the Gibraltar decolonisation debate.

“In 1970, in Resolution 2625(XV), the United Nations included a new formula for decolonisation which is known, in Gibraltar at least, as the ‘Fourth Option’,” Dr Garcia said. “This allows for decolonisation through the principle of self-determination by a colonial people freely and democratically choosing a tailor-made solution. This could prove important to the territories that remain on the list as it would allow the freedom to evolve into a status which is determined by their peculiar circumstances.”

This fourth option is Gibraltar’s longstanding position on its own future. We choose to be British and have voted towards keeping the status quo in two major referendums in our history. Something tells me that there will be many more to come, but the result will likely remain the same if it is to do with choosing whether to be British or Spanish.

