Tourist Board on the road in London, Manchester and Bristol

The Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) is hosting three travel trade road-shows in the UK from 4th, to 6th February in the London area, Manchester and Bristol. The road shows will be followed by a further event in Edinburgh on 3rd March.

The events are aimed at the travel trade in the UK and agents have been invited to engage with representatives of the tourism industry from Gibraltar and UK operators featuring the Rock, along with British Airways and easyJet.

There will be a series of Business to Business opportunities and destination presentations, where UK travel agents will be updated on all that Gibraltar has to offer visitors.

Co-exhibiting with the GTB are Kirker Holidays, Blands Travel, M H Bland, Sunborn Gibraltar, Dive Charters, British Airways, easyJet, Fred Holidays, Enable Holidays and My Vacations.

Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Tourism, attended the first of road shows in the London area.

He said: “Trends show that the trade are still an important and constant part of the industry and even a great percentage of millennials turn to agents to book holidays. Local hoteliers have also urged us to maximise our sales drive to the agents and these road shows are the perfect vehicle for this. These events also demonstrate the Government’s commitment to the tourism industry, at a time where it is more important than ever to show all that Gibraltar has to offer our visitors from the UK.

"Our new UK-wide campaign entitled “Time to be Enlightened”, developed by our media buyers and their design team, defines Gibraltar’s own unique individual character alongside its strong British ties. With air services to Gibraltar operating from London Luton, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester and Bristol, we are targeting these areas to maximise leisure sales to Gibraltar.

"I’m also delighted that we will be going to Edinburgh for a dedicated road show on 3rd March to promote easyJet’s new route to Gibraltar from that city, opening up Scotland as a new market for Gibraltar.”

06-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR