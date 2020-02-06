Drugs and tobacco arrests
DRUGS ARREST
In a separate incident, Customs also arrested a female British national and a male Spanish national for possession and exportation of Class A and Class B drugs. These offences, dating back to February 2019, followed information received from the Royal Gibraltar Post Office about two suspicious parcels. On inspection, these parcels were found to contain approximately 2.37 grams of Class A and 90.75 grams of Class B drugs.
Both persons have been released on bail to appear on the 27th April.
06-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Plan for a fast lane at the frontier for Spanish workers, says Spanish Govt representative
- ‘Apathy Land’ Not a healthy place for Gibraltar to remain in
- Commemorative legal tender coin issued in Gibraltar for public circulation
- GSD PROPOSE SELECT COMMITTEE ON MENTAL HEALTH
- Drugs and tobacco arrests
- Gibraltar at Blockchain summit in Brussels
- Tourist Board on the road in London, Manchester and Bristol
- Mayor Franco's confidential document confirms that only Gibraltar smoke gets in their eyes...