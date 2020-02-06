Drugs and tobacco arrests

Customs Flexible Ant-Smuggling Team on Monday intercepted a vehicle at Line Wall Road which had previously been seen acting suspiciously in the area of Eastern Beach. A search of the vehicle revealed a total of 147 cartons of tobacco. The tobacco was seized and the sole occupant of the vehicle, a Spanish national, was arrested for possession of a commercial quantity and unlawful transportation of cigarettes. The individual has been released on bail to appear on 27th April.

DRUGS ARREST

In a separate incident, Customs also arrested a female British national and a male Spanish national for possession and exportation of Class A and Class B drugs. These offences, dating back to February 2019, followed information received from the Royal Gibraltar Post Office about two suspicious parcels. On inspection, these parcels were found to contain approximately 2.37 grams of Class A and 90.75 grams of Class B drugs.

Both persons have been released on bail to appear on the 27th April.

06-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR