TOGETHER GIBRALTAR SIGNS MADE BY DYSLEXIA PLEDGE

Together Gibraltar´s Marlene Hassan and Craig Sacarello have signed the Made by Dyslexia Pledge, also making a commitment to undergo some basic Dyslexia Awareness training (see link) and promote this same educational tool amongst its membership and via social media.

This free, online, one-hour training can be done by anyone in a few sittings. It does not have to be done in one go and is extremely simple to navigate. It entails watching a few short videos and answering some questions about the video content.

Party Leader Marlene Hassan said: “As a progressive party we believe in the need for government to ensure our schools provide opportunities for all students,regardless of their needs and aptitudes. We also believe it is time we engage all stakeholders in a broader discussion about our education system that incorporates notions of educational differentiation, and how we can adapt our system to serve the specific skills and learning abilities of our children.

"We would like to encourage everybody to take part in this exercise, so we may all contribute to making Gibraltar more inclusive and accessible in all areas.”

Together Gibraltar thanks Stuart Byrne and Joanna Hill of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group for their visit and their hard work in spreading awareness and support to everyone affected by dyslexia in our community.

07-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR