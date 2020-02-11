Gibraltar needs its own MP now, says influential MP Andrew Rosindell
Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford in Essex, is campaigning for all residents of British Overseas Territories (BOT) - estimated population 265,000 as of last year - to get their own MPs. And he believes Gibraltar, which as the only such territory in Europe occupies a unique position among the 14 BOTs, should be first in the queue. Gibraltar has been in British hands since the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713, with Spain maintaining a historic claim, and keen to put the issue of sovereignty on the agenda as UK and EU negotiators attempt to thrash out a free trade agreement by the end of the year.
And Mr Rosindell, chairman of the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on the British Overseas Territories in the last Parliament, believes effectively incorporating the Rock into the UK would significantly undercut Madrid’s argument, says a report in the Daily Express.
The paper recalls that two years ago, 40 percent of the Rock’s 23,000 voters - including Chief Minister Fabian Picardo - signed a petition calling for Westminster representation.
Mr Rosindell told Express.co.uk: “With Gibraltar, the situation is clear.
“It’s also got a big enough population to warrant its own MP – comparable with that of the Western Isles in Scotland.
He says Gibraltar should gets its own MP sooner rather than later.
With Brexit now a reality, and Madrid pushing to exclude the Rock from any trade deal, Mr Rosindell said he saw little reason for the UK to drag its heels on the issue.
He added: “It could be done straight away by passing an Act of Parliament which I don’t think would be opposed by many MPs."
09-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
