GSD MPs SIGN ‘MADE BY DYSLEXIA PLEDGE’

The GSD’s parliamentary team has lent its support to the commitments set out in the ‘Made by Dyslexia Pledge’ by signing the pledge last week. The commitments include the need to recognise dyslexia as a different and valuable way of thinking;

the use of digital screening to detect dyslexia; and making arrangements to adjust tests and assignments to enable dyslexics to reach their fullest potential.

‘The signing of the pledge followed a very informative discussion with Mr Stuart Byrne of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Committee which MPs found very useful” said Education spokesman Edwin Reyes.

The GSD takes this opportunity to remind members of the public that the Dyslexia Support Group will be holding its AGM at the Charles Hunt room, John Mackintosh Hall Wednesday 12th February at 6pm.

12-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR