RGP arrest six Spaniards for suspected money laundering

Six Spanish nationals were arrested by the Money Laundering Investigation Unit of the Royal Gibraltar Police on Tuesday February 18, on suspicion of possessing criminal property, contrary to the Proceeds of Crimes Act 2015.

The arrest came about at HM Windmill Hill Prison as they attempted to pay the fines for other Spanish nationals convicted in court, for importing a prohibited import into Gibraltar, namely a 13 metre RHIB vessel.

The defendants attempted to pay these fines, which totalled £10,000 with a one off cash payment.

The money is suspected to be proceeds of criminal conduct and as such was seized by police officers.

The four women and two men are currently on police bail.

A full financial investigation has now been instigated by the RGP to establish the origin of the money.

24-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR