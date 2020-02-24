The time is NOW

Following the recent PANORAMA interview of Andrew Rosindell MP, the Representation in Westminster Movement says it is 'deeply encouraged' by his comments that if the people of Gibraltar want an MP in the House of Commons we should follow our Petition of 14,000 signatures, already delivered to HMG, with individual letters from as many residents of Gibraltar as possible to the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and the Speaker of the House, asking for ‘Equal Representation’ and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would do something about it. Mr. Rosindel should know since he is very close to Mr. Johnson.

A statement from the Movement adds: "Yes, Brexit has happened! Gibraltar has lost its voice in the EU Parliament and amputated from its link with the large Constituency of the South West that boasted of 6 MEPs all of whom identified with Gibraltar and in a way were representatives for Gibraltar.

"Today we have no voice anywhere, least of all in our own Mother Country, but worst still in our Mother Parliament where matters concerning Gibraltar are discussed, principally Foreign Affairs and Defence two areas of the greatest interest for Gibraltar and its people.

"As British Citizens we have a Parliamentary Deficit that needs to be put right urgently!"

Since the level of Devolution we have at present is adequate, we need only to integrate in the area of our Parliamentary relationship with the UK.

There is no need for integration with the UK as it was in the 1960s.

STRONG SUPPORT

They add: Our Movement gathered 14,000 in a recent petition that asked for Representation in Westminster whilst retaining all our present Devolved Powers/ level of Self-Government.

A Delegation of ours delivered the Petition to the following, 1) Our Chief Minister and the Gibraltar Parliament, 2) To the Prime Minster's residence at No10 Downing Street, 3) To the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Mr. Rosindell MP and Craig Mackinlay MP, accompanied us to both places.

Importantly in the letters of reply, from Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May and the Secretary of State for Europe both acknowledge that “our constitutional relationship are right but we remain as always open to dialogue on any proposals put forward by the Government of Gibraltar”.

In a recent meeting of the Gibraltar Parliament the Chief Minister said that he had not received any offer for Representation from HMG and that our Movement should make a submission to the Parliamentary Reform Select Committee.

Firstly we believe it is not up to HMG to make this proposal but as clearly indicated in the above two letters it is up to HMGOG to ask for Representation,Joe Caruana of the Movement points out.

And goes on to say: "Our Movement feels that we have a public mandate represented with 11,500 signatures from local residents asking for Gibraltar to have its own MP in the House of Commons surely this should count for something.

NO CLEAR REASONS

"We also believe that the Constitutional Reform process is cumbersome and we feel that this urgent matter of Representation in the House of Commons should not be delayed but initiated now for these clear reasons:

A ) Obtaining a status of a Devolved region with Representation in Westminster would be a hugely prestigious matter internationally. It would be a more palatable way than any other conceivable option.

B) In the interests of Gibraltar’s security and prosperity the only logical place to be is as a Devolved area of the U.K.

C) Second reason any threat or harassment from Spain would be foiled since we would by necessity be an equal Constituency/Region like the rest of the UK.

"There is no reason why the matter of Representation cannot be dealt with separately from the other constitutional issues.

"Interestingly there are three Constituencies in the UK, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles; that are represented in Westminster with an MP whose votes count only on matters that affect them. These have populations almost equal to Gibraltar.

"Gibraltar has a large support in Westminster for this option. We are urged that this process should be put on the political “Fast-Track” agenda, and other changes to the overall Constitution, would continue as planned but with official discussions on Representation firmly underway."

24-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR