Picardo has already given away greater rights, says GSD

The statement by the Chief Minister on GBC that the Government would never accept “a two-tier process at the frontier that [give] Spanish workers or European workers generally easier access to Gibraltar than Gibral-tarians have to Spain” is simply untrue because they have already precisely agreed that in the Withdrawal Agreement.

The GSD adds that this and the MOU on Citizens Rights recognize that frontier workers will have rights beyond the transitional period. There are no enduring rights of freedom of movement beyond the end of the transitional period for Gibraltarians who live and work here to go across to Spain.

The compilation of lists of Spanish workers apparently for the purpose of facilitating their smooth passage across the frontier can inevitably lead to a two-tier system of passage. Why else would they be compiled?