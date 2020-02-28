Picardo has already given away greater rights, says GSD
The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “The fact that the lists will contain a tiny number of Gibral-tarians who may work in Spain is hardly a cause for celebration for the vast remainder of the population. It is obvious that enduring rights for frontier workers is not something that will benefit the vast majority of the population who reside and work here and want to have equal rights of freedom of movement. These however have not been secured by Mr Picardo beyond 31 December 2020 unlike the case of frontier workers. Is this Mr Picardo’s interpretation of safely and securely negotiating our future post BREXIT?
"The Government needs to stop trying to paint things in a way that they are not. Rather than talking up the deficient MOUs that they negotiated they need to focus on damage limitation and obtaining beneficial agreements as to the future.”
28-02-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
