Juan Carlos Perez Promenade
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “Juan Carlos was well known and well-loved in Gibraltar across our community and across the political divide. He was a man who gave everything for working people in Gibraltar, and to the trade union movement and the socialist party, in his career. I have always thought it remarkable that Juan Carlos had been such a fierce advocate for his political point of view, but an equally strong friend of persons who were on the opposite side to him in politics.
"I am, therefore, quite sure that the naming of this promenade in the memory of Juan Carlos will be something warmly received throughout the community as a whole, as it recognises
the work of a man who gave everything for the things he believed in and did so with passion, with all his heart, and with a warmth that will live forever amongst those of us who had the good fortune to know him and work with him.”
An intimate ceremony to mark the naming of the promenade will be held in coming weeks.
02-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
