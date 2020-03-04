Gibraltar goes into Coronavirus pandemic mode

After yesterday morning, panic engulfed Gibraltar. This, after the previous evening Dr Sohail Bhatti the Director of Public Health Gibraltar in a broadcast interview very starkly confirmed to everyone, that he thought ‘that nearly everyone in Gibraltar would at some point catch the Coronavirus’!

The reason was the very blunt manner, that Dr Bhatti parted with this devastating news affecting the whole of Gibraltar. Which sent shock waves across the entire population. Social media was also awash with people genuinely concerned about the news!

Yesterday morning, the panic continued, concern and even hysteria crept in. Chemist across Gibraltar ran out of stock of hand sanitizer and other related medication products. The fear it seems, of a local coronavirus pandemic, drove market sell-offs, stockpiling not only medication, but provisions in supermarkets, in a doomsday like behaviour not seen in Gibraltar for a very long time!

Gibraltar Was Not Made Prepared For The News

We live, in a small, but confined community type environment. Gibraltar, was not made prepared or was properly informed about the virus. Including, things like, what to do. Less so, when the most senior medical officer in Gibraltar himself, admitted that where public communication was concerned “there was an awful lot that needed to be done”

But, the most telling part, it was only after a specific question posed, that Dr Bhatti shockingly came out with the news, “that everyone in Gibraltar at some point would catch the Coronavirus”.



