International Women’s Day marked with STEM Panel Discussion
Panelists included:
Macano, Consultant Surgeon at the GHA,
Natalie Soiza, Public Analyst at the GHA,
Cristina Turbatu, Director and Co-founder Girls in Tech (Gibraltar),
Naomi Sercombe, IT Operations & Service Management Lead, Gibraltar International Bank,
Katharine Edwards, Civil Engineer
and Angelique Linares, Managing Partner, EY Gibraltar.
The evening was opened by Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, and the panel discussion mediated by Marlene Dalli. Also at the event were representatives of stakeholders such as private sector technology firms, the Department of Education together with Headteachers and teachers of most schools, the GHA, the Youth Service, the Chamber of Commerce, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Business, Guiding Gibraltar, the Scouts Association, the Duke of Edinburgh Association and others.
05-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- NEW! Flights between Edinburgh and Gibraltar
- Government tries to cover up ‘fear of death’ comment from Director of Public Health
- International Women’s Day marked with STEM Panel Discussion
- Students briefed of experiences and opportunities
- Garcia meets Commonwealth Secretary General
- Gibraltar goes into Coronavirus pandemic mode
- GPLM March For Life cancelled but alternative event planned
- Commonwealth showing great interest on Gibraltar, says Garcia after 'meetings galore'in London