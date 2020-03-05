International Women’s Day marked with STEM Panel Discussion

The Ministry of Equality has marked International Women’s Day 2020 with a highly successful Women in STEM panel discussion. The event, which was open to the public and was over-subscribed, featured women working locally in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Panelists included:

Macano, Consultant Surgeon at the GHA,

Natalie Soiza, Public Analyst at the GHA,

Cristina Turbatu, Director and Co-founder Girls in Tech (Gibraltar),

Naomi Sercombe, IT Operations & Service Management Lead, Gibraltar International Bank,

Katharine Edwards, Civil Engineer

and Angelique Linares, Managing Partner, EY Gibraltar.

The evening was opened by Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, and the panel discussion mediated by Marlene Dalli. Also at the event were representatives of stakeholders such as private sector technology firms, the Department of Education together with Headteachers and teachers of most schools, the GHA, the Youth Service, the Chamber of Commerce, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Business, Guiding Gibraltar, the Scouts Association, the Duke of Edinburgh Association and others.



05-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR